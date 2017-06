Bangkok Airways’ plan to launch a third China-bound route out of Samui is facing further delay.

According to insiders, no new date has been set for the commencement of the Samui-Chongqing flight, which had been scheduled to get off the ground on July 22 with three weekly flights operated by Airbus 319 single-aisle jets.

BOONSONG KOSITCHOTETHANA

BANGKOK POST