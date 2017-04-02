Sunday, April 2, 2017
Far Islands ban may sink Pattaya’s last scuba diving

Pattaya-Koh Larn ferry
About 20 owners for Thai- and foreign-owned scuba dive shops met March 23 at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club to discuss the ban on diving at Pattaya’s “Far Islands” and two dozen other small sites around Pattaya and Sattahip bays.

The dive operators worked out the text of a letter they planned to submit to the Tourist Authority of Thailand, explaining that the navy’s action could deal a fatal blow to many of their businesses and drive thousands of tourists away from the city.

Pattaya One

Pattaya Mail / Pattaya One

