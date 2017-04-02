Far Islands ban may sink Pattaya’s last scuba diving

About 20 owners for Thai- and foreign-owned scuba dive shops met March 23 at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club to discuss the ban on diving at Pattaya’s “Far Islands” and two dozen other small sites around Pattaya and Sattahip bays.

The dive operators worked out the text of a letter they planned to submit to the Tourist Authority of Thailand, explaining that the navy’s action could deal a fatal blow to many of their businesses and drive thousands of tourists away from the city.

Pattaya Mail / Pattaya One