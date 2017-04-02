Sunday, April 2, 2017
Home > News > Thaksin complains of mistreatment

Thaksin complains of mistreatment

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra showing Thai rice bags
TN News 0

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra broke his long silence, complaining that he has always been unfairly blamed for being behind all the untoward incidents that happened in the country be it the Ratchaprasong bomb explosion or the multiple bomb attacks in southern provinces.

Not only himself, he complained that his family was also subjected to the unfair treatment and smear campaign, citing the government’s use of “the miracle of law” to demand tax and fine from his family for the sale of Shin Corp’s shares to Singapore’s Temasak Holdings.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Couple gets maximum term over cash fraud

Dutch Ambassador reaffirmed need for free, fair elections

CDC drops media censorship provision from draft constitution

Leave a Reply