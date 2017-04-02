Thaksin complains of mistreatment

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra broke his long silence, complaining that he has always been unfairly blamed for being behind all the untoward incidents that happened in the country be it the Ratchaprasong bomb explosion or the multiple bomb attacks in southern provinces.

Not only himself, he complained that his family was also subjected to the unfair treatment and smear campaign, citing the government’s use of “the miracle of law” to demand tax and fine from his family for the sale of Shin Corp’s shares to Singapore’s Temasak Holdings.

Thai PBS