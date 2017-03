The Revenue Department has now assessed the capital gain tax and fines that the former premier Thaksin Shinawatra has to pay for the sale of Shin Corporation shares, now renamed Intouch Holdings Plc, in 2006 at 17 billion baht.

The department has officially notified Thaksin or his representative to hear and acknowledge the assessed tax and fine at the revenue office today at 10.30 am.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters