Big Increase Of Illegal Booze And Cigarettes Coming In Over Borders

Following the announcement of new taxes on alcohol and cigarettes due to be implemented in about six months, trade in illegal alcohol and tobacco is booming.

There are more buyers than ever for whisky and cigarettes being sold that have not been subject to proper excise tax.

Many of the spirits are fake products but the people buying up the supplies don’t care – they are only concerned that the products are 20 to 30% cheaper than the real thing.

Buriram Times / Sanook