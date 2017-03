The Criminal Court has acquitted Suthep Thaugsuban, a former deputy prime minister, of defaming core members of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) and breaking the election law in 2011.

According to the lawsuit brought against him, Mr Suthep on May 22, 2011, during a media interview at a hotel in Lak Si area accused Jatuporn Prompan, Nattawut Saikuar and Weng Tojirakan of involvement in fires started at many places around the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post