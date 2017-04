PHUKET: Police on Friday morning (Mar 31) arrested a methamphetamine delivery man who was carrying a kilo of ya ice and nearly 8,000 pills of ya bah worth about B5 million into Phuket.

At 9.30am yesterday a team of officers from various branches of Phuket Police arrested Somphon Meemuangnok, 32, for smuggling copious amounts of drugs into Phuket for distribution among local teenagers.

Eakkapop Thongtub