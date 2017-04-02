Fire hits slum community, one killed

SAMUT PRAKAN — A fire broke out at a slum under the bridge across Khlong Chuat Lak Khao at kilometre marker No. 12 on the outbound Bang Na – Trat highway in Bang Phli district. One man was killed and about 30 shelters damaged, police said.

Pol Capt Chawanai Marasri, deputy chief investigator of Bang Kaew police, said a number of fire trucks from nearby local administration organisations were despatched to the scene on being alerted on the fire which broke out at about 8.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN