No payment required for emergency treatments within 72 hours

NONTHABURI, 1 April 2017 (NNT) – People can receive emergency medical treatments at a nearby hospital within 72 hours and without any payment effectively now.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said a new regulation provides benefits for any persons suffering from critical conditions to seek immediate medical treatments within 72 hours and without paying for the costs.

The new regulation, approved by the cabinet on 28 March 2017 and effective now, requires all hospitals to accept all emergency patients with critical conditions, and to charge the treatment coast from the related health security funds with which patients hold the benefit.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: tewit kemtong