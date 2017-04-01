Ferrari once owned by Trump to go under the hammer

PanARMENIAN.Net – A 10-year-old red Ferrari set to go on auction in Florida on Saturday, April 1 is attracting an unusual amount of attention thanks to a previous owner: President Donald Trump, AFP reports.

Car lovers, conservative supporters and curiosity seekers admired the 2007 F430 coupe at a convention center in Fort Lauderdale 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Miami, where a collection of exotic autos filled the lot of the auction house Auctions America, which specializes in classic and sports cars.

The Ferrari is expected to raise between $250,000 and $350,000, the auction house said.

