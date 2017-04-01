Saturday, April 1, 2017
Home > News > TAT promotes local products at PTT oil stations nationwide

TAT promotes local products at PTT oil stations nationwide

PTT gas station and resting area
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 1 April 2017 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is calling on the general public to purchase local products at Pracharat shops inside PTT oil stations during the Songkran holiday.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has revealed the TAT is working with the Office of SMEs Promotion to retail local products from 16,000 communities in Thailand at Pracharat shops located inside 148 PTT oil stations across the country from today until 17 April 2017.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: tewit kemtong

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Malaysian Airliner Tragedy To Affect Thai Tourism: Official

Bangkok Bombing Suspect Confesses, Police Say

Makha Bucha Day spending likely to hit 4-year low

Leave a Reply