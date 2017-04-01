TAT promotes local products at PTT oil stations nationwide

BANGKOK, 1 April 2017 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is calling on the general public to purchase local products at Pracharat shops inside PTT oil stations during the Songkran holiday.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has revealed the TAT is working with the Office of SMEs Promotion to retail local products from 16,000 communities in Thailand at Pracharat shops located inside 148 PTT oil stations across the country from today until 17 April 2017.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: tewit kemtong