Sat. Dec 21st, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Man falls to death from house in Buriram while using phone

1 min read
38 mins ago TN
Traditional Thai house

A traditional Thai house. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BURI RAM: A border patrol police officer fell to his death from the second floor of his house in Prakhon Chai district late Friday after drinking with a friend. He had a mobile phone in his hand, suggesting that he was using it before the fatal fall.

Police who went to the house in tambon Khok Tum on Saturday morning found the body of the senior sergeant-major, identified only as Boontiang, lying face-down on the ground near the bathroom. The second floor of the house is still under construction and has no walls.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Serial Killer Arrested on Board a Train in Nakhon Ratchasima

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Manhunt on for Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper” after fresh murder in Khon Kaen

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Fire hits old market in Korat

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Severity of drought next year likely to equal that of 2015-16 in Thailand

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Soldiers Linked to Loggers’ Deaths Surrender to Police in Narathiwat

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Australia’s Battle with ‘Catastrophic’ Wildfires Continues

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Citizenship Law Protest: Death Toll Mounts to 11 in Uttar Pradesh, 15 Arrested in Delhi for Arson

25 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close