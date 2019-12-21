Man falls to death from house in Buriram while using phone





BURI RAM: A border patrol police officer fell to his death from the second floor of his house in Prakhon Chai district late Friday after drinking with a friend. He had a mobile phone in his hand, suggesting that he was using it before the fatal fall.

Police who went to the house in tambon Khok Tum on Saturday morning found the body of the senior sergeant-major, identified only as Boontiang, lying face-down on the ground near the bathroom. The second floor of the house is still under construction and has no walls.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa

BANGKOK POST

