Body of missing tour boat crewman found





PHUKET: Search teams today found the body of missing tour boat crewman Kittpong Samanbut, who fell overboard in a deadly collision of the tour boat he was working on with a large motoryacht off Koh Khai Nok late Wednesday afternoon (Dec 18).

The news was announced at about 2pm by Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada, who has also previously served for years as a Phuket Vice Governor and in 2016 served as Phuket Governor.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

