Body of missing tour boat crewman found

Speedboat in Koh Khai Nok, a small island tucked away in Phang Nga Bay

Speedboat in Koh Khai Nok, a small island tucked away in Phang Nga Bay. Photo: Diego Delso.


PHUKET: Search teams today found the body of missing tour boat crewman Kittpong Samanbut, who fell overboard in a deadly collision of the tour boat he was working on with a large motoryacht off Koh Khai Nok late Wednesday afternoon (Dec 18).

The news was announced at about 2pm by Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada, who has also previously served for years as a Phuket Vice Governor and in 2016 served as Phuket Governor.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

