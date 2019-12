Sixteen Singaporean tourists were injured, five of them seriously, when their tour bus skidded off a road in Muang district of Thailand’s central province of Sing Buri on Friday night.

All the injured passengers were rushed to the provincial hospital by rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts