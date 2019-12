NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A British diver was found floating dead on Saturday afternoon in Talay Songhong park, a popular diving site in Thung Yai district of this southern province.

The Briton, a 60-year-old resident of Thailand, still had his diving gear on when his body was found. There were no signs of assault, and his diving companions were at the scene when police arrived.

