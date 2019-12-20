Fri. Dec 20th, 2019

Partial solar eclipse visible on December 26th from 14 Thai provinces

Total solar eclipse 2019 at La Silla Observatory, Chile

On 2 July 2019, a total solar eclipse passed over ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile. Photo: ESO/P. Horalek.


A partial solar eclipse will be visible on December 26th from 14 provinces of Thailand, with the best views of the phenomenon will be from Betong district of the southern border province of Yala.

Four observatories in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Ratchasima and Songkhla provinces will be open to the public for viewing of the eclipse. In Betong district, the eclipse will reach 81%.

By Thai PBS World

