A van collided into a 10-wheeler truck and was engulfed in flames at about 3am on Friday on the Asian Highway in Sing Buri province, killing 14 people including the driver. The rescue team took about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English