At least 20 passengers were hurt when a speeding No.18 bus struck a roadside power pole in Bang Phlat district of Bangkok around noon on Saturday.

Police investigating the scene at the entrance to Charan Sanitwong Soi 76 found the air-conditioned bus jammed against the concrete high-voltage power pole. About 20 passengers, mostly students, sustained minor injuries.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS