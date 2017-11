A group of 36 Chinese tourists narrowly escaped unhurt when a bus in which they were travelling from Phangnga province caught fire in Phuket Saturday afternoon (Nov 25).

As the bus was running on the Thepkrasattri road in Phuket, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine room and pulled it to stop by the roadside. Then he alerted all his passengers who were Chinese group tourists to immediately disembark.

By Thai PBS