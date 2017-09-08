Friday, September 8, 2017
Police Seek 11 of 40 Men Accused of Raping Phang Nga Girl

Phang Nga City Hall
PHANG NGA — Police on Friday afternoon applied for the first batch of what they said will be dozens of arrest warrants for men accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in the southern province of Phang Nga.

Eleven warrants were being sought after local authorities vowed to take action in response to allegations the girl was subjected to serial sexual assaults last year by more than 40 men in their community. A number of the suspects and community leaders have accused the girl of making up the story.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

