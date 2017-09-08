Friday, September 8, 2017
Korat: Owner ‘killed dog for compensation’

Klang Plaza Korat
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A dog owner in Muang district is suspected of deliberately poisoning to death at least one of his pets so that he could claim compensation from a pet transport company.

Veterinarian Anongnart Sutatham, owner of Centre Pet Hospital, on Friday said her staff received a call informing them of the arrival of a dog. About half an hour later, a man showed up with a dead dog. He demanded compensation from the driver of the pet transport firm hired to deliver the animal.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

