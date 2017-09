CHIANG MAI: — Child protection agency officials and police arrested a 66 year old American yesterday on charges of having indecent images of children on a computer.

Officials from Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) led by Wachira Kanchanawiphada had a warrant to search the property of Douglas Wayne Canete at 918, Hillside Plaza and Condotel in Huay Kaew, Chang Pheuak, Muang district of Chiang Mai.

Thaivisa / Manager Online