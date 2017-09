Crime suppression police have arrested the woman who allegedly married at least 12 men and ran off with the dowries in Nakhon Pathom province with one of her husbands while they were allegedly trying to escape.

The police acted on five warrants to arrest Jariyaporn Buayai on old charges of fraud and embezzlement in five provinces before she married those men.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST