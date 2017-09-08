Friday, September 8, 2017
Phuket lifeguards warn of climbing rocks after Russian tourist injured

Phromthep Cape in Phuket
PHUKET: Lifeguards have reminded those enjoying islands in the area to be extra wary when walking on rocks near beaches after a Russian tourist sustained bad scratches all over her back from slipping at Yanui Beach yesterday (Sept 6).

“A Russian tourist couple were kayaking around Yanui beach, they went to Koh Man nearby. The woman was taking photos on the rocks and slipped and sustained large scratches,” said Vitanya Chuayuan of the Phuket Lifeguard Service.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

TN
