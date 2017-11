SING BURI: Thirteen Myanmar nationals and a Thai driver were killed after being trapped inside a van engulfed in flames following a car crash in Muang district Friday early morning.

Police and rescue workers were despatched to the scene after Muang Sing Buri police had been alerted to a crash on the Asian Highway km 90+600, which leads to Bangkok, at 2.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS