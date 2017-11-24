Friday, November 24, 2017
Home > News > Maxim Model Goes to Police Over Online Prostitution Claim

Maxim Model Goes to Police Over Online Prostitution Claim

Facebook logo semi buried in beach sand
TN News 0

BANGKOK — A former Maxim model filed a complaint Friday against a Facebook page for misusing one of her photos to allege she had become a prostitute.

Apisaya Itthichotianant, aka Guzjung Maxim, went to the Technology Crime Suppression Division this afternoon to file criminal defamation case against “Gu Ja Thum” (Imma Do It) for using her photo in a post suggesting she was now an overseas sex worker, which she alleges has already damaged her modeling career.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Attacker using a knife to slash the face of man in Northolt, West London

CCTV footage shows sickening hunting knife attack in London

Breaking News

Thailand overwhelmed by influx of foreign tourists

Breaking News

British backpacker ‘electrocuted by fridge’ in Thailand

Leave a Reply