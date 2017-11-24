Maxim Model Goes to Police Over Online Prostitution Claim

BANGKOK — A former Maxim model filed a complaint Friday against a Facebook page for misusing one of her photos to allege she had become a prostitute.

Apisaya Itthichotianant, aka Guzjung Maxim, went to the Technology Crime Suppression Division this afternoon to file criminal defamation case against “Gu Ja Thum” (Imma Do It) for using her photo in a post suggesting she was now an overseas sex worker, which she alleges has already damaged her modeling career.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

