People seeking to enjoy the cool weather at a famous tourist attraction in Phetchabun province have been warned of fake accommodation advertising on Facebook pages that aims to lure people to deposit money.

Anuwat sae Tao, owner of Chomview Phu Tab Berk resort, said that an increasing number of people have come to his resort and showed a fake deposit slip for a room.

By Sanom Bunjantuek

