Phetchabun: 11 villagers fined for ‘causing global warming’

After a court ruled them guilty of causing global warming, 11 villagers have appealed and pleaded for a court fee exemption. Authorities are increasingly using such judicial oppression against local peoples whose traditional homes overlap with national park areas, says an NGO.

On 29 May 2017, villagers from Huay Kontha, Phetchabun province, appealed their case before the Lom Sak Provincial Court. Citing poverty, they pleaded to be exempted from the appeal’s court fees.

Full story: prachatai.org

Prachatai