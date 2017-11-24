Friday, November 24, 2017
PM to meet with southern border villagers during roving cabinet meeting

Malaysian-Thai border
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 23 November 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to meet with villagers in southern border provinces and follow up on progress in the government’s development projects during next week’s roving cabinet meeting.

Panu Uthairat, a government representative for the southern border region, said the upcoming roving cabinet meeting will be an opportunity for the premier to follow up on the progress in the implementing of the Triangle of Security, Prosperity, and Sustainability policy since last year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

