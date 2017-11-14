Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Warning in South about new class of illegal drugs

Muslim students in Southern Thailand
TN South 0

Yala Provincial Public Health Office head Dr Songkran Maichoomon on Tuesday warned parents to closely watch their teenage children after reported abuse of new sedatives found in Betong district.

The pill brand Etizolam, which belongs to the Nimetazepam family of drugs and is used to treat stress and severe insomnia, requires a doctor’s prescription and has not been registered in Thailand, prompting speculation that the drugs had been ordered on the Internet or smuggled in from a neighbouring country, Songkran said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN
