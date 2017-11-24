Thai woman wanted in connection with Ratchaprasong bomb blast nabbed

A Thai woman who was wanted by the police for alleged involvement in the fatal bomb explosion at the Ratchaprasong intersection on August 17, 2015 has been arrested by immigration police at Suvarnabhumi international airport when she returned to Thailand from abroad.

The suspect, Mrs Wanna or Maisaroh Suansan, and her Turkish husband, Emrah Davutoglu, were wanted by the Thai police for alleged involvement in the bomb blast which took place inside the Erawan shrine, killing 20 people and injuring 123 others – most of the foreign tourists.

By Thai PBS