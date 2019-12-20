Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help





PHUKET: The search for 18-year-old Kittipong “Boy” Samunboot, who fell overboard in the tour boat collision off Phuket’s east coast on Wednesday, has so far failed to find the missing crewman, search teams led by the Royal Thai Navy reported this morning (Dec 20).

Navy patrol boat Tor 229 has also been dispatched to search the area, and local fishing boats have also joined the search, a Navy report confirmed this morning.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



