Fri. Dec 20th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

1 min read
23 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Navy frigate HMTS

Royal Thai Navy frigate HMTS. U.S. Navy Photo by Edward Baxter


PHUKET: The search for 18-year-old Kittipong “Boy” Samunboot, who fell overboard in the tour boat collision off Phuket’s east coast on Wednesday, has so far failed to find the missing crewman, search teams led by the Royal Thai Navy reported this morning (Dec 20).

Navy patrol boat Tor 229 has also been dispatched to search the area, and local fishing boats have also joined the search, a Navy report confirmed this morning.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Fugitive American overstayer recaptured in Phuket

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Tourists injured as tour boat hits yacht off Phuket

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Partial solar eclipse visible on December 26th from 14 Thai provinces

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Fifty Restaurants in Chiang Mai Listed in MICHELIN Guide Thailand

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Austrian man arrested in Pattaya on one day overstay and doing a bill runner at local hotel

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close