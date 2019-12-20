Fri. Dec 20th, 2019

Austrian man arrested in Pattaya on one day overstay and doing a bill runner at local hotel

Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Soi 8 in Pattaya. Actually it is Soi 13/4 (also known as Pattayaland Soi 2). Photo: OrientalGetaway.com.


Chonburi immigration acted on a warrant issued by the Pattaya court yesterday and arrested a 60 year old Austrian.

The warrant, issued on December 9th said that W. W. had stayed, eaten and consumed beverages in a hotel knowing that he did not have the ability to pay. W. allegedly admitted he was broke and could not afford to pay his bills.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / Source: Naew Na

