Austrian man arrested in Pattaya on one day overstay and doing a bill runner at local hotel

Austrian man arrested in Pattaya on one day overstay and doing a bill runner at local hotel1 min read
Chonburi immigration acted on a warrant issued by the Pattaya court yesterday and arrested a 60 year old Austrian.
The warrant, issued on December 9th said that W. W. had stayed, eaten and consumed beverages in a hotel knowing that he did not have the ability to pay. W. allegedly admitted he was broke and could not afford to pay his bills.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / Source: Naew Na