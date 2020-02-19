Dust particles in air increase in greater Bangkok





BANGKOK (NNT) – Overall air quality remained at unhealthy levels in northern Thailand, particularly in the provinces of Phrae and Phayao, as of Tuesday morning (Feb 18). In Bangkok and neighboring provinces, the concentration of dust particles rose but was within safety limits.

The Pollution Control Department advised today that levels of particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) in the air in greater Bangkok measured between 12 and 31 micrograms per cubic meter. The PM2.5 levels increased at almost all air-monitoring stations, but they remained below the danger level, set at 50 micrograms per cubic meter. People can still engage in outdoor activities at this time.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



