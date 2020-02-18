Tue. Feb 18th, 2020

Former immigration chief ‘Big Joke’ returns to work

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.


Former immigration chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn has returned to work at the PM’s Office after his stint as a Buddhist monk in India.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate has been asked to think of new ways to handle complaints from the public, PM’s Office permanent secretary Thiraphat Prayoonsit said yesterday. He has also been told to heed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warning on how to conduct himself, Mr Thiraphat said.

