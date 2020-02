BANGKOK, Feb 18 (TNA) – Bangkok’s two main airports have stepped up screening for passengers from Japan and Singapore, the similar measures, imposed for passengers from China.

Wing Commander, Sutheerawat Suwanwa, Suvarnabhumi Airport’s managing director said the stricter screening came after the increase in number of Covid-19 patients in those countries.

