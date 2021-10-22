October 22, 2021

Thailand to lift curfew in 17 provinces from 31 October

6 hours ago TN
Phuket street at night

Phuket street at night. Photo: Pikist.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Nighttime curfew in 17 provinces in the government’s pilot tourism campaign will be lifted from 31 October, just ahead of the country’s 1 November reopening plan. Certain disease control measures will remain in place, while nightclubs and bars are not allowed to reopen in this initial phase.

The government on the Royal Thai Government Gazette website announced the latest relaxation of COVID-19 measures, focusing on guidelines and protocols to accommodate Thailand’s reopening to international visitors on 1 November.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

See author's posts



