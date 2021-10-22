Thailand to lift curfew in 17 provinces from 31 October









BANGKOK (NNT) – Nighttime curfew in 17 provinces in the government’s pilot tourism campaign will be lifted from 31 October, just ahead of the country’s 1 November reopening plan. Certain disease control measures will remain in place, while nightclubs and bars are not allowed to reopen in this initial phase.

The government on the Royal Thai Government Gazette website announced the latest relaxation of COVID-19 measures, focusing on guidelines and protocols to accommodate Thailand’s reopening to international visitors on 1 November.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





