October 22, 2021

More private schools in Thailand to close due to pandemic related cashflow problems

5 hours ago TN
Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie with a mobile phone. Photo: pxhere.




About 70 private schools in Thailand have closed down during the past nine months, due to the impacts of COVID-19,and about 100 more are expected to follow suit, including 10 which have already notified the Office of the Private Education Promotion Commission about their decision to close.

The latest, after more than 80 years in operation, is the well known Amnuaysilpa Thonburi School in Bangkok, citing cash flow problem.

Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan said that that she is fully aware of the problem and will consult Pornsak Rattana, secretary-general of the Office of Private Education Promotion Commission, about how to address the problem.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

