Schools in several provinces closed as COVID-19 infections re-emerge







Schools in several of Thailand’s provinces have been ordered to close, just a week after the start of the new school term, as a number of students have been found to be infected with COVID-19.

On Monday, in the northern province of Phetchabun, the provincial communicable disease committee, chaired by Governor Gid Kongmuang, ordered all the schools in the province to close until end of the month, to prevent the spread of the disease among students.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





