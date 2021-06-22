  • June 22, 2021
Thailand reports 4,059 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths on Tuesday

Customers to enter supermarket in Bangkok are required to wear masks and to have temperature checked during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Chanitda Wiwatchanon / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



There were 35 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,059 new cases diagnosed over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 3,984 cases in the general population and 75 among prison inmates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



