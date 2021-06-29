29 COVID-19 deaths, 3,175 new cases announced on Monday







There were 29 more Covid-19 fatalities in Thailand on Sunday and another 3,175 infections diagnosed, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,658 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 221,306, health authorities reported on Monday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said 3,035 of the new infections were in the general population and 140 in prisons. Eight new clusters were found.

