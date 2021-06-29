  • June 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 29 COVID-19 deaths,…

29 COVID-19 deaths, 3,175 new cases announced on Monday

29 COVID-19 deaths, 3,175 new cases announced on Monday

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



There were 29 more Covid-19 fatalities in Thailand on Sunday and another 3,175 infections diagnosed, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,658 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 221,306, health authorities reported on Monday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said 3,035 of the new infections were in the general population and 140 in prisons. Eight new clusters were found.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand receives one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
News

Thailand receives one million doses of Sinopharm...

June 21, 2021
Thai Cannabis Strains to be Registered and Studied to Repair COVID-damaged Lungs
News

Thai Cannabis Strains to be Registered and...

June 21, 2021
Bangkok Lifts Restrictions on Dining in Non-air conditioned Restaurants
Bangkok

Bangkok Lifts Restrictions on Dining in Non-air...

June 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.