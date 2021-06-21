Parachutist dies in jump from mountain summit in Lopburi province







A parachutist was killed as he encountered sudden wind turbulence, after parachuting from the summit of a mountain in Thailand’s central province of Lopburi on Sunday.

The victim, a 53-year-old sub-lieutenant, and five colleagues, scaled Khao Do Mountain, in Nikhom Sang Ton Eng sub-district, during the weekend to reach the 500-metre summit for a base jump.

The summit is a favorite location for both Thai and foreign amateur parachutists.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





