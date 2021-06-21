Protesters warned of legal action if they join rallies this Thursday in Bangkok
Parachutist dies in jump from mountain summit in Lopburi province
A parachutist was killed as he encountered sudden wind turbulence, after parachuting from the summit of a mountain in Thailand’s central province of Lopburi on Sunday.
The victim, a 53-year-old sub-lieutenant, and five colleagues, scaled Khao Do Mountain, in Nikhom Sang Ton Eng sub-district, during the weekend to reach the 500-metre summit for a base jump.
The summit is a favorite location for both Thai and foreign amateur parachutists.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World