PHATTHALUNG, Jan 13 (TNA) – An Austrian parachute jumper has been safely rescued after he was dangled on a cliff in Phatthalung province, southern Thailand.

J. K., 28, was jumping from the 250-metre-high Khao Ok Thalu mountain on Monday morning.

