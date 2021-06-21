  • June 21, 2021
Chinese Call Scam Busted in Mae Hong Son

Asian criminals arrested in Thailand. Photo: Policespokesmen / ทีมงานโฆษก ตร Facebook.



BANGKOK, June 21 (TNA) – The Crime Suppression Division arrested 53 suspects of three nationalities at a resort hotel in Mae Hong Son province for allegedly operating a call scam there.

Earlier CSD was informed that 60-80 people had rented the whole resort for suspicious activities. CSD police then sought search warrants to raid six locations.

Police arrested the 53 suspects in the raid. They are 40 Chinese people, 12 Myanmar nationals and a Philippine citizen.

