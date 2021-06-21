Bangkok Lifts Restrictions on Dining in Non-air conditioned Restaurants







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has lifted restrictions on dining in non-air conditioned restaurants and increased the maximum seating limit in air conditioned venues from 21 June.

According to the latest BMA order, signed by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, non-air conditioned restaurants may operate at 100% capacity, while air-conditioned venues are allowed to occupy up to 50% of their seating capacity for dine-in customers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand





