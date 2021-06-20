Google is reportedly building a Duolingo rival







According to a report by The Information (paywall), Google may be putting its AI expertise to work by helping people learn foreign languages.

The move seems a fairly expected one, given that Google operates all over the world, has vast lakes of language data and features its own translation tools across a number of different platforms and services.

The new service will be called Tivoli, but seeing as how the name is already being used by an American company that specialises in audio hardware, we’re expecting a name change down the line.

For now the service is expected to launch later this year, as a potential rival to Duolingo, along with being text-based for now and being embedded within Google Search.

