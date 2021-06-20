Tourist Authorities Expect 600,000 Tourists from Phuket Sandbox

  • June 20, 2021
Siam Commercial Bank and shops in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: fitri agung. CC BY 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has expected the Phuket reopening planned for 1 July would draw more than 600,000 foreign and local tourists to the resort island and generate a cash flow of about 15 billion baht in the next three months.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew said the TAT predicted about 129,000 foreign tourist arrivals and 500,000 Thais will visit Phuket between July and September.

From 1 July, Phuket will waive quarantine requirements for foreign tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under the “Phuket Tourism Sandbox” model. The main goal is to be able to revive the local economy and prevent the spread of the pandemic at the same time. The model is being touted as a model for the reopening of the tourism industry.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



