Prayut urges all to do their utmost to make reopening of Thailand possible in October







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reiterated his intention to open Thailand fully to foreign visitors in the next 120 days, or within October, and is urging everyone to do their best to achieve that goal.

“I would like to confirm, once again, that every agency and individual must do their utmost. (I) don’t want anyone to begin with the thought that the goal is unattainable. Today, the people are struggling for survival. Every passing day and week is important for them” said the prime minister.

“We do the job with a clear target,” he said, as he predicted that there may be some disruptions, such as delayed vaccine deliveries, the possible emergence of new variants or other factors.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





