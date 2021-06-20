  • June 20, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prayut urges all…

Prayut urges all to do their utmost to make reopening of Thailand possible in October

Prayut urges all to do their utmost to make reopening of Thailand possible in October

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reiterated his intention to open Thailand fully to foreign visitors in the next 120 days, or within October, and is urging everyone to do their best to achieve that goal.

“I would like to confirm, once again, that every agency and individual must do their utmost. (I) don’t want anyone to begin with the thought that the goal is unattainable. Today, the people are struggling for survival. Every passing day and week is important for them” said the prime minister.

“We do the job with a clear target,” he said, as he predicted that there may be some disruptions, such as delayed vaccine deliveries, the possible emergence of new variants or other factors.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Tourist Authorities Expect 600,000 Tourists from Phuket Sandbox
Phuket

Tourist Authorities Expect 600,000 Tourists from Phuket...

June 20, 2021
3,682 new cases, 20 COVID deaths on Sunday as new vaccines arrive
News

3,682 new cases, 20 COVID deaths on...

June 20, 2021
‘Nobody’ suitable to be PM, Prayut second choice: poll
News

‘Nobody’ suitable to be PM, Prayut second...

June 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.