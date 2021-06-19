Only provinces with 70% of the population vaccinated can welcome foreign tourists







The plan to reopen the country comes with conditions, with a major requirement that only provinces that have vaccinated 70% of their population will be allowed to open completely, according to a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting.

In addition, the Phuket sandbox tourism model could be paused on short notice if infections spike to 90 cases per week.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk and Dusida Worrachaddejchai

