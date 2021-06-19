  • June 19, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Only provinces with…

Only provinces with 70% of the population vaccinated can welcome foreign tourists

Only provinces with 70% of the population vaccinated can welcome foreign tourists

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.



The plan to reopen the country comes with conditions, with a major requirement that only provinces that have vaccinated 70% of their population will be allowed to open completely, according to a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting.

In addition, the Phuket sandbox tourism model could be paused on short notice if infections spike to 90 cases per week.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk and Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Sniffer dogs help to detect COVID-19 in Thailand
News

Sniffer dogs help to detect COVID-19 in...

June 19, 2021
Thailand records 3,667 new COVID cases and 32 more deaths on Saturday
News

Thailand records 3,667 new COVID cases and...

June 19, 2021
Thailand’s Transport Ministry Prepares for Reopening of 10 Tourist Provinces
News

Thailand’s Transport Ministry Prepares for Reopening of...

June 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.