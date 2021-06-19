  • June 19, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand records 3,667…

Thailand records 3,667 new COVID cases and 32 more deaths on Saturday

Thailand records 3,667 new COVID cases and 32 more deaths on Saturday

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.



New COVID-19 infections in Thailand today (Saturday) surged by 3,667 cases, including 435 cases among prisoners and 32 more deaths, according to the CCSA.

Bangkok still ranks at the top of a list of 10 provinces with high infection rates, logging 1,218 cases, followed by 495 in Samut Prakan, 171 in Samut Sakhon, 167 in Pathum Thani, 145 in Chon Buri, 81 in Nakhon Pathom, 81 in Songkhla, 77 in Nonthaburi, 70 in Phetchaburi and 69 cases in Pattani.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Sniffer dogs help to detect COVID-19 in Thailand
News

Sniffer dogs help to detect COVID-19 in...

June 19, 2021
Only provinces with 70% of the population vaccinated can welcome foreign tourists
News

Only provinces with 70% of the population...

June 19, 2021
Thailand’s Transport Ministry Prepares for Reopening of 10 Tourist Provinces
News

Thailand’s Transport Ministry Prepares for Reopening of...

June 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.