Thailand records 3,667 new COVID cases and 32 more deaths on Saturday







New COVID-19 infections in Thailand today (Saturday) surged by 3,667 cases, including 435 cases among prisoners and 32 more deaths, according to the CCSA.

Bangkok still ranks at the top of a list of 10 provinces with high infection rates, logging 1,218 cases, followed by 495 in Samut Prakan, 171 in Samut Sakhon, 167 in Pathum Thani, 145 in Chon Buri, 81 in Nakhon Pathom, 81 in Songkhla, 77 in Nonthaburi, 70 in Phetchaburi and 69 cases in Pattani.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





